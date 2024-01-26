California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

