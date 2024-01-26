California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $224.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $227.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

