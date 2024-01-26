California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.77. 58,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.29. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.57 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

