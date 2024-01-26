California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of Casella Waste Systems worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

