California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of KE worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,888. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

