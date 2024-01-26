California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of ONE Gas worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

