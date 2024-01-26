California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Portland General Electric worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

POR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,957. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

