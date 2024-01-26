California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 355,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

