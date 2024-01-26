California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.24. 372,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.57 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

