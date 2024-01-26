California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.26 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 363,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,291.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

