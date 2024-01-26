California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 364,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

