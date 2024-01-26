California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.50 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 5,609,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595,688. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.