California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of AES worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 338,260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AES by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 3,076,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,833. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

