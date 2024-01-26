California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.19 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Match Group worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,045. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.