California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 19,692 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Equitable worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,296. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

