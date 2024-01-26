California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 397,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,430 shares of company stock worth $15,009,355. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

