California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,167 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

WSM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.59. 165,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,376. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $212.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.