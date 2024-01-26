California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,649 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $119.57. 188,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

