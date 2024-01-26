California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 786 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Globe Life worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

GL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 116,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.72. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

