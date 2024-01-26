California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 10,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,387,000. Amundi raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after buying an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.