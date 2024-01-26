Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,850,000 after buying an additional 639,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 237,790 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

