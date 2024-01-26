Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,161 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.3 %

RDN opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

