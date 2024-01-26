Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

LYG stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

