Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 734 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

