Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,424 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $65.36 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.