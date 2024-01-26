Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

