Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

