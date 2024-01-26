Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.82 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

