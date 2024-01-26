Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103.

