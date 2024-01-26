Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.
Insider Activity
