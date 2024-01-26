Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 798.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.