Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,880,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

Shares of CUT stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

