Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.01 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

