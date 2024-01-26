Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 1,243.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RLI Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSE RLI opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65.
RLI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
