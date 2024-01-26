Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SKYW opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

