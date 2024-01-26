Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

