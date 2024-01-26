Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

