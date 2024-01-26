Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,430 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,355. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.