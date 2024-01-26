Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,547,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $35.85 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

