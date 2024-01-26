Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $4.87. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNNEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mackie lowered Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 16.61%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

