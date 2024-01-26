Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.