Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 709254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

