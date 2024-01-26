Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.67 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

