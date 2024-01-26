Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$163.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.