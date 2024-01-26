Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 287,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The stock has a market cap of C$108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

