Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$180.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,906. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

