Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$170.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.33.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$147.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.46 and a 1-year high of C$189.82.

In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

