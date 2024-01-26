CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 673.9% in January

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 103,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
CannaGrow Company Profile
