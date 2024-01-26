CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 673.9% in January

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 103,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

CannaGrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.