Cano Health, Inc. Sells 1,125,549 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,596,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of LIFW stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,836 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.