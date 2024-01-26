Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) to Issue GBX 11 Dividend

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital Gearing Stock Performance

CGT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,610 ($58.58). The company had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. Capital Gearing has a twelve month low of GBX 4,325 ($54.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,010 ($63.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,589.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,554.70. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,231.88 and a beta of 0.22.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

