Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) to Issue GBX 11 Dividend

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Capital Gearing Stock Performance
CGT stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,610 ($58.58). The company had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. Capital Gearing has a twelve month low of GBX 4,325 ($54.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,010 ($63.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,589.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,554.70. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,231.88 and a beta of 0.22.
About Capital Gearing
