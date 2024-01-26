Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $151.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.